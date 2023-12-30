India News | Gujarat: Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of National Coop Dairy Federation Office Virtually in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) office building in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present with the Union Minister on the occasion.

National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI), is the apex organization for the cooperative dairy sector. Its members include federal dairy cooperatives of states and union territories.

Earlier in the day, Shah attended the Pujya Purani Swami Smriti Mahotsav organised by Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam in Ahmedabad.

While attending the event in Ahmedabad, Amit Shah said that after independence, those who loved the country felt bad that its vision was not "Bharat-centric" till the time that then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

"After independence, those who loved the country and had knowledge about it and had respect for the word 'Bharat', felt bad that though the country is free, its vision was not Bharat-centric but on something else. This was in the minds of many for several years," Shah said.

"All Bharatiya Janata Party workers started working on changing this vision from 1950 onwards. Several generations of our party strived to make that happen and many even lost their lives till the day came when Gujarat's Chief Minister became the country's Prime Minister and the whole world is singing the praise of Bharat," he added.

Praising India's achievements throughout the decades, the Union Minister said that the country is now on the way to being the top mobile phone manufacturer, third when it comes to start-up and renewable energy.

"Today, we are progressing towards being the top mobile phone manufacturer, we rank third as far as start-ups are concerned, third in renewable energy production and no one doubts us now as far as security is concerned," Shah said.

Amit Shah suggested that Article 370 led to the birth of separatism and terrorism until its abrogation in 2019.

"For years we have been bearing the brunt of Article 370 which led to the birth of separatism and terrorism. On August 5, 2019, Modi brought an end to Article 370 with one stroke of a pen," Shah said. (ANI)

