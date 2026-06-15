India News | Gujarat Announces Industrial Policy 2026

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): In a decisive step towards accelerating Gujarat's journey to becoming a USD 3.5 trillion economy by 2047, the Government of Gujarat on Monday unveiled the Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026, a future-focused and transformational policy framework designed to position the state as a global powerhouse for advanced manufacturing, innovation and sustainable growth.

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), carrying forward the legacy and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy outlines Gujarat's ambition to lead India's next phase of industrial transformation by enabling globally competitive industries, fostering high-value investments, and creating quality employment opportunities at scale.

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The significant announcement of the Industrial Policy 2026 was made from Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, in the inspiring presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

"Gujarat has always been at the forefront of India's industrial growth. With this policy, we are taking a decisive step towards building globally competitive industries, attracting next-generation investments, and strengthening our integration with global value chains," remarked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the launch of the Policy.

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Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, added that "With a strong emphasis on R&D, emerging technologies, and innovation-led growth, this Policy will enable Gujarat to lead India's transition into a knowledge-driven and technology-intensive economy."

Through this policy, Gujarat reaffirms its leadership role in India's development journey and its commitment to contributing decisively to the realisation of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed India by 2047.

A defining pillar of the policy is its strong emphasis on innovation-led growth with a clear vision to make Gujarat a global hub for research and development. Special incentives are envisaged for R&D centres establishing operations in the State to provide a strong initial stimulus and global visibility.

To further catalyse this ecosystem, a Gujarat Research & Innovation Park shall be developed by GIDC to attract leading R&D companies, startups, and technology-driven firms by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, shared laboratories and testing facilities, pilot-scale and prototyping infrastructure, and plug-and-play workspaces. In addition to this, a one-stop digital portal for testing and R&D facilities shall also be developed to facilitate seamless access for industries.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for environmentally responsible industrial development, the State is committed to green growth and circular economy principles. The Policy, therefore, supports this vision by providing financial assistance for setting up and upgrading Common Environmental Infrastructure.

Gujarat's industrial growth is driven by resilient, future-ready infrastructure that balances productivity and sustainability. Building on this vision, the Government of Gujarat is advancing industrial ecosystems aligned with Industry 4.0 and 5.0 by incentivising smart and sustainable infrastructure, including worker housing, stormwater management, desalination, and next-generation GIDC facilities.

To promote a more inclusive and robust industrial ecosystem, the Policy mandates special provisions in terms of Capital Support for the development of secure, modern Working Women Hostels/Dormitories/Labour Hostel located within or adjacent to manufacturing hubs and industrial estates.

Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026 prioritises women entrepreneurship for inclusive growth, aiming to lower barriers and support women-led enterprises from ideation to scaling.

The Policy promotes a future-ready workforce for Industry 4.0, green tech, and advanced manufacturing via industry-academia partnerships and targeted skilling.

In one of the most forward-looking and breakthrough interventions, the Policy introduces Project T.H.R.I.V.E. - a strategic initiative to decongest urban areas and enable planned industrial expansion, through relocation to designated industrial parks/estates for better infrastructure, environment, and ease of living.

For the first time, the Government of Gujarat has unveiled a bold, investor-friendly framework which is flexible, transparent and speedy. It allows industries to choose a customised combination of capital subsidy, interest subsidy, or power tariff reimbursement that suits their business viability. This innovative approach will accelerate investments, enhance certainty, and set a new benchmark for ease of doing business and industrial competitiveness.

The Policy also strengthens the MSMEs' momentum by unlocking targeted support, enhancing competitiveness, and enabling scale, thereby empowering MSMEs to move up the value chain and play a pivotal role in Gujarat's next phase of industrial transformation.

Under the policy, MSMEs can avail 35% to 45% of investment as incentives based on Taluka Category by choosing from a combination of capital subsidy, interest subsidy, or power tariff reimbursement:

Overall, the Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026 represents a comprehensive and visionary roadmap that translates the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi and Viksit Bharat @2047 into a robust state-level action framework.

Through a strong emphasis on advanced manufacturing, research and development, sustainability, and inclusive growth, the Policy creates a holistic environment where enterprises can scale, innovate, and integrate with global value chains. At the same time, it promotes balanced regional development, empowers MSMEs and startups, and expands opportunities for women and emerging entrepreneurs, ensuring that growth is equitable.

By accelerating investments, fostering innovation, and enabling ease of doing business, the policy is poised to unlock the next wave of industrial transformation in the state. In doing so, it aims to reinforce Gujarat as India's growth engine and a preferred global investment destination, while contributing meaningfully to national priorities of self-reliance and economic strength.

The Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026 reaffirms the State's leadership role in India's development journey and its unwavering commitment to contributing decisively to the realisation of a prosperous, self-reliant, and developed India by 2047. (ANI)

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