Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 25 (ANI): Around 10 kg charas, valued at Rs 4.79 crore in the international market, was recovered from the Suvali beach area here, police said.

Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar said, "The Special Operation Group recieved information about a suspicious article lying on the Suvali beach under the Hazira police station. The SOG and the crime branch launched a joint operation and recovered the article."

"Further, after Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests, we found out that it was 'charas'. It weighed 9.59 kgs, priced at Rs 4,79,50,000 in the international market", added the Police Commissioner.

Further, CP Tomar added that an investigation is underway to find out how the charas reached the beach.

"An investigation is on to find out how the 'Charas' reached the beach. We have involved the central agencies and anti-terror squad", he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

