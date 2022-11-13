Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat, Isudan Gadhvi, will contest the Assembly polls from the Khambhalia seat, in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka, the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said Gadhvi will contest the polls from the holy land of Lord Krishna, Khambhalia -- a district in Devbhumi Dwarka.

"Isudan Gadhvi, who has been raising his voice for many years for farmers, unemployed youth, women and businessmen, will contest elections from Khambhalia. From the holy land of Lord Krishna, Gujarat will get a new and efficient chief minister," Arvind Kejriwal wrote in his tweet in Hindi.

Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister's post, Gadhvi expressed gratitude towards Kejriwal. "I am grateful for the faith that you and the people of Gujarat have placed in me. I assure you that I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath," he tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP on Friday announced Gadhvi, the party's national joint general secretary and a member of the party's highest decision-making body, the national executive, as its chief ministerial face for the December 1 and 5 Gujarat Assembly elections.

The party made the announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign during which people were asked to send their suggestions on who should be the AAP's CM face.

Kejriwal had launched the crowdsourcing campaign on October 29.

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a similar survey in which Bhagwant Mann had emeged as the clear and popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister after the AAP's landslide win.

The counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on Saturday, will be held on December 8. (ANI)

