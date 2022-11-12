Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the second list of six candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

In the second list of six candidates, BJP has given tickets to two women.

Also Read | Hatman Killer in Mumbai? Mumbai Police Issue Clarification As Video of Man Stabbing Woman in the Middle of Road Goes Viral With #HatmanKillerInMumbai.

It has fielded Mahendrabhai Padaliya from Dhoraji, Mulubhai Bera from Khambhalia, Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara from Kutiyana, Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya from Bhavnagar East, Hitesh Devji Vasava from Dediapada (ST) and Sandeep Desai from Choryasi.

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP had announced the first list of candidates for 160 candidates out of the 182 constituencies for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Five-Year-Old Deaf and Mute Girl Raped by Neighbour in Kolar, Minor Suffers Bruises on Private Parts; Accused Arrested.

The first list of of 160 candidates includes 14 females, 13 from scheduled caste, 24 from the scheduled tribe and there are 69 candidates who have been repeated.

The Assembly elections are scheduled for December 1 and 5 in the State.

In the first round, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls and prominent political parties have declared their candidates for almost all these constituencies.

The BJP has drawn up a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Topping the list is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The other prominent names on the list include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and fellow central cabinet colleagues Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Purushottam Rupala.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is seeking a fresh mandate from the Ghatlodia Assembly segment, also features in the star campainers' list along with BJP state president CR Patil and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

Actors-turned-politicians Manoj Tiwary, Nirahua and Ravi Kishan will also be canvassing for BJP candidates ahead of the polls, which will be conducted over two phases on December 1 and 5.

Fromer Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala also features on the BJP's list of campaigners.

The ruling party is seeking its seventh, straight term in power in the ensuing state polls. The state has been a BJP stronghold for long and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

BJP is in power in the state from the last 27 years and is considered as BJP bastion.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)