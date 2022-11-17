Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): State BJP president CR Paatil on Thursday said as in every other election, the party will conduct a door-to-door campaign and try to reach out to the people ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat.

While addressing a press conference, Paatil said "All the state ministers, BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs, party workers and Chief Minister will visit 82 out of the 89 Assembly seats that will go to polls in the first phase. We will carry out a door-to-door campaign and spread the message of development done by the government in the last five years. BJP has done such campaigns in every Gujarat election."

On being asked about the viral video of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker involved in fighting, Paatil said that BJP doesn't contest elections on such issues.

"We fight the elections on the strength and communication of our party workers, the way our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won people's hearts, and the planning that is done by our Home Minister Amit Shah is enough for us to fight elections," he said.

On being asked about the allegation of shielding the company which built the Morbi bridge, Paatil denied such claims.

"The case is being investigated, and whatever comes out, we will take strict action against those involved. The people of Morbi know that BJP workers were the first to reach the spot. Our prime minister sent the military from Jamnagar to carry out the rescue operation. No other party came to the people's rescue," he said

The 182-member Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The BJP has been in power in the state for the last 27 years and the party is seeking its seventh term in office this year. (ANI)

