New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 104. The Congress had last Friday released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections.

On Thursday, it came out with another list with 46 names. The party released a list of seven candidates on Friday but one was a replacement for the earlier announced candidate.

Among the candidates named in the fourth list are Malubhai Kandoria from Dwarka, Mansinh Dodiya from Talala and Jaykantbhai Patel from Bharuch.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

