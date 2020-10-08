Ahmedabad, Oct 8 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday nabbed a history-sheeter who was a member of fugitive criminal Jayesh Patel's gang and allegedly involved in several serious crimes.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the ATS along with the Jamnagar police nabbed the history-sheeter, Razzaq Dawood Chavda (45), from the Bopal area of the port city, said a release by the ATS.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cinemas to Screen Regional Films Instead of New Bollywood Releases from Oct 15?.

A native of Jamnagar, Chavda faces as many as seven FIRs for crimes like loot, firing, attempt to murder and murder, the release said.

Chavda was first arrested in 1998 by the Valsad police for looting a truck loaded with betel nuts, it said.

Also Read | Invest India Conference: ‘India Story Strong Today, Stronger Tomorrow’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Keynote Address.

He spent 10 years behind bars for the murder of one Anwar Patel in 2002 and came out of jail recently, the ATS said.

Chavda also committed crimes when he was granted bail in the murder case, said the release.

He was wanted in a two-month-old case of firing on one Girish Der of Jamnagar at the behest of Jayesh Patel, who is believed to have fled the country two years back and hiding in Dubai after the murder of advocate Kirit Joshi in 2018 in Jamnagar, said the release.

Patel, a Jamnagar-based builder and alleged land- grabber, had allegedly hired contract killers to eliminate Joshi, who was fighting a case against him, it said.

After the murder, the police came to know he had already fled to Dubai, probably using a fake passport, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)