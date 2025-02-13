Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 13 (ANI): Gujarat has made significant strides in improving its fiscal health, with a reduction in its debt-to-Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio by 4.5 per cent, the highest among the 21 largest states in India. The achievement was highlighted by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who shared the news on a social media platform.

Chief Minister Patel attributed this success to the strong financial management and fiscal prudence by the Gujarat government, which has been carried out under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his post on X, he wrote, "I am happy to share that Gujarat has reduced its debt-to-GSDP ratio by 4.5 per cent, the highest among all the largest 21 states of India, as per the paper released by NCAER economists. This is a testament to robust financial management and fiscal prudence by the Government of Gujarat under the visionary guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji."

Meanwhile, Tripura has achieved a significant milestone, recording the second-highest GSDP in the Northeast region.

Chief Minister Manik Saha announced this achievement on Tripura's 53rd Statehood Day, highlighting the state's remarkable progress and development at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan on Tuesday.

The state's GSDP growth is expected to contribute to the country's GDP increase in the coming days. CM Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support, which has enabled Tripura to move forward on the path of development.

CM Saha emphasised the importance of peace in maintaining development and promoting tourism. He noted that the state has addressed issues promptly, ensuring peace and stability.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's key achievements in various fields. In terms of Sustainable Development Goals, Tripura moved from a performer state to a front-runner, first-moving state in 2023-24. Tripura is progressing across all sectors," said Saha.

He also noted, that the Budget allocation for the state is Rs 28,000 and the state's revenue stands at Rs 3,700 crore. After spending the Budget across various sectors including salaries, Tripura has a surplus of around Rs 10,000 crore, which includes allocation of 25per cent for TTAADC and 10 per cent for ULBs and others. (ANI)

