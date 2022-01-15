Visual of a broken cement pole on railway track near Atul Railway Station (Photo/ANI)

Valsad (Gujarat) [India], January 15 (ANI): Police have registered a case after an unidentified person allegedly placed a cement pole on a railway track near Gujarat's Valsad district.

Superintendent of Police of Valsad, Manoj Singh Chavda told ANI, "An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person for placing a cement pole on the railway track near Atul Railway Station in the Valsad district."

"The train driver immediately informed the Atul Railway Station Master after witnessing the pole ahead. The pole broke after having a collision with the train. Our team immediately reached the spot and began probing the matter," he added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

