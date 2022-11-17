New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a superintendent of CGST (Audit) in the Gandhidham area of Gujarat for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The arrested CGST officer was identified as N.S.Maheshwari, posted as Superintendent of CGST (Audit) in Audit Circle-VI of Gandhidham in Gujarat.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the Superintendent, CGST (Audit), Audit Circle-VI, Gandhidham. The arrested officer was allegedly demanding an undue advantage of Rs 2.40 Lakh (Rs 100 per container) from the complainant for the containers he cleared during his earlier posting as Superintendent, Customs, Kandla Port.

"The accused threatened the complainant of an audit, which the officer would conduct if the undue advantage was not paid," CBI said further.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 Lakh from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the accused's office and residential premises, which led to the recovery of Rs 6.50 Lakh (Approx) and incriminating documents from his residential premises.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Jurisdictional Court. (ANI)

