Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT-IFI) and the GIFT International Fintech Institute Innovation Hub (GIFT-IFIH), marking a new approach to fostering startups in GIFT City.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that these initiatives are designed to build a specific startup ecosystem in Gujarat.

Over the past decade, the country has experienced a Fintech revolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resulting in the widespread digitalisation of financial activities.

India is also emerging as a global leader in the Fintech sector, driven by affordable data, robust banking services, and unique innovations.

The Chief Minister further noted that Gujarat's GIFT City is a prime example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to position India as a Global Fintech Hub. The country's only International Financial Services Centre and Bullion Exchange are currently operational here.

The CM conveyed confidence that the newly launched Fintech Innovation Hub in GIFT City will realize Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of IT (India Tomorrow).

The Chief Minister remarked that the Fintech Innovation Hub would create new opportunities for thousands of young entrepreneurs and generate fresh employment prospects for young professionals.

The CM conveyed his belief that, with the talent and innovation of these professionals, Gujarat is set to become a leading state in the Global Fintech Revolution by 2029.

GIFT City Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, in his address, emphasised the importance of establishing such an innovation hub in Gujarat to provide short-term training in the Fintech sector and offer crucial support to entrepreneurs.

He pointed out that the hub is now operational, providing a platform for young talent in the Fintech sector to showcase their skills. Moreover, 1,800 square feet of 'ready-to-use' space has been allocated in Tower 2 of GIFT City.

Adhia further mentioned that mentoring services will be offered to startups. He praised the swift operationalization of the Fintech Institute and Innovation Hub, which was made possible with the support of the state government.

During his welcome speech, GIFT City MD and CEO Tapan Ray described the purpose of the Innovation Hub. Principal Secretary of the State Science and Technology Department, Mona Khandhar also delivered a key address on the occasion.

Jojo Flores, Co-Founder of the Initiative's Partner Platform 'Plug and Play'; academic partners Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University, Rajat Moona, Director of IIT-Gandhinagar; Rajesh Gupta, Interim Dean of the School of Computing, Information and Data Science at the University of California, San Francisco; and Aarti Mehra, Deputy Country Director of ADB addressed the event.

The inaugural session was attended by distinguished leaders from the fintech sector, young entrepreneurs, students, and guests. (ANI)

