Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived in Prayagraj on Friday to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh.

At 12.30 pm today, the Chief Minister will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, according to a statement from the Gujarat Government. The CM will also visit the Bade Hanumanji Temple to offer prayers, the statement mentioned.

"During his visit, he will also visit the Gujarat Pavilion, set up by the Gujarat Tourism Department, before returning to Gandhinagar in the evening," the statement added.

Meanwhile, a group of Pakistani pilgrims has arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh.

Speaking to ANI, the pilgrims expressed gratitude to the Indian government for issuing their visas quickly, enabling them to take part in the spiritual event. They also praised the event's organization while sharing their joy at visiting various camps and meeting spiritual leaders present at the Mela.

Govind Ram Makhija expressed hope that the Indian government would continue to grant visas to devotees from Pakistan."We are here and we are very happy. It is very well organized and we have been very well served. We never even imagined that it could happen," he said.

On Thursday, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Manipur CM N Biren Singh took a dip at Triveni Sangam.

CM Saini praised the arrangements of the mela, praising the efforts of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today I got the great fortune of taking a bath with my family in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at Prayagraj Mahakumbh," the CM said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"After the holy bath, we worshipped Maa Ganga with due rituals and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all the residents of the state. Under the able leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has skillfully organized the world's largest public gathering, for which he deserves praise," the CM's post added.

Manipur CM, while taking a dip with his cabinet colleagues prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and his state."With folded hands and a heart full of devotion, I pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur," the CM said in a post on X.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

