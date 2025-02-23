Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented Gujarat's inspiring journey of global development while concluding the Sabarmati Samvad organised by Panchjanya.

He said that the state's remarkable progress and international recognition are a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and strong political will.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Kerala: Elderly Tribal Couple Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant in Kannur.

The CM stated that the Sabarmati Riverfront stands as a remarkable example of political will driving development and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of prioritising the well-being of every citizen, including the most common man.

Chief Minister further added that, when Gujarat was separated from Maharashtra in 1960, it was largely identified due to its arid landscapes, hilly terrains, and drought-affected regions. Industrial development was restricted to the stretch from Vapi to Tapi.

Also Read | Bihar: 3 Children of a Family Found Dead Inside Well in Samastipur.

Bhupendra Patel attributed Gujarat's holistic development over the past three decades to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The CM stated that while no one had envisioned events like the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed it into a reality.

He also mentioned that due to the success of policy-driven governance and the growing success of the Vibrant Summit, Gujarat has become the best investment choice.

The CM stated that the successful development of road infrastructure, round-the-clock electricity, and water supply to remote areas like Kutch (through Gujarat's extensive Narmada water distribution network) is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat is determined to remain at the forefront in emerging semiconductors and green energy sectors. He further added that the first semiconductor chip in India will be manufactured in Gujarat.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conveyed that Gujarat will lead the way in achieving the vision of Viksit Gujarat, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to building Viksit Bharat@2047.

To fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Gujarat, the Chief Minister urged everyone to practice rainwater harvesting through 'Catch the Rain,' promote eco-friendly development through 'Ek Pad Maa Ke Naam,' and embrace cleanliness as a way of life in line with the Prime Minister's call for holistic progress.

During the Samvad, Chief Minister also honored experts from various fields.

On this occasion, guests including Hitesh Shankar, Editor-in-Chief of Panchjanya, Arun Goyal from Bharat Prakashan and Vineet Garg, Editor of Panchjanya, were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)