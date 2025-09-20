Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minsiter Bhupendra dedicated a song to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to the state on Saturday.

In a social media post on X, Patel said that this song reflects the feelings of ordinary people towards PM Modi. The Gujarat Chief Minister also emphasised that the prime minister has earned a special place in the hearts of the people by looking after their concerns.

"Welcome, Modiji. Honourable Modiji is visiting Gujarat today. On this occasion, I am sharing this song with all of you, which expresses the sentiments of the ordinary people of the country towards Modiji. Modiji has earned a place in the hearts of every common citizen by caring for their concerns," wrote Patel.

The Gujarat CM also asserted that PM Modi has always kept India's national interest supreme. He also praised the song as a reflection of ordinary people's sentiments and the pride people feel towards their nation.

"Keeping the national interest supreme, he has raised India's flag high in the world. This song is the echo of those very sentiments.. the reflection of that very pride," added Patel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat today and will participate in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore, at around 10:30 AM, at Bhavnagar, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of Dholera. At around 1:30 PM, he will chair a review meeting and visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said in a post on X, "Today, 20th September is an important day for India's maritime sector and our quest towards self-reliance. At around 10:30 AM, will take part in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' programme in Bhavnagar. Works worth over Rs. 34,200 crores will be inaugurated or their foundation stones laid. These will benefit people across India. Key policies relating to the shipping sector will also be our focus." (ANI)

