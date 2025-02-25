Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has exemplified the (Delivering on Promises) work culture.

In the 2025-26 budget, the establishment of an Administrative Reforms Commission was announced. Demonstrating swift action, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved the operationalisation of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission just days after the state budget announcement

Also Read | Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma Assumes Charge As PWD Minister; Vows To Clean Yamuna.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gujarat is advancing swiftly toward Viksit Gujarat @2047, aligning with Viksit Bharat @2047. In this context, recognizing the growing workload across government departments, the commission has been established to drive administrative reforms, enhancing the state's framework, work methodologies, and processes.

Under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has developed a roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @2047, based on the principles of 'Living Well' and 'Earning Well'. To achieve this goal, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission will play a fundamental role in enhancing the efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness of the administrative system in the state.

Also Read | 'I Have Respect for All Religions, My Statements Were Distorted': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Issues Clarification on Controversies Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment.

To achieve this, Chief Minister has established the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission, led by Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

Other members of the commission include the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Personnel Department), Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Science and Technology Department), Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Finance Department), and Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Administrative Reforms, Training, and NRI Division) as the Member Secretary.

The main office of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission will be located at the Center for Good Governance, SPIPA. Additionally, the commission will complete its study within two years and periodically present its recommendations to the state government.

The Chief Minister has outlined the Terms of Reference for formally establishing the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)