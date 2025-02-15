Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the "23rd Global Castor Conference-2025" in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput was also present at the event, a statement from the CMO read.

The conference, organized by the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) under the theme 'Castor: Powering Sustainable Solutions for a Greener Future,' saw participation from over 400 delegates representing more than 15 countries.

During the conference, CM Patel presented the 'Shri Vitthalbhai J. Udeshi' Castor Innovation Award to four farmers for achieving consistently high productivity in castor seed cultivation through best agricultural practices. Additionally, awards were conferred for the highest export of castor oil and castor derivatives in 2024 and to the international enterprise importing the highest volume of castor oil from India, added the statement.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, CM Patel remarked that PM Modi has revolutionized agriculture-based industries, playing a pivotal role in empowering the rural economy. He stated that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, Gujarat has consistently embraced innovation in both industry and agriculture.

His dynamic leadership has not only positioned Gujarat as the economic growth engine of the nation but also as a symbol of entrepreneurship. By transforming Gujarat into a policy-driven state, he has fostered the simultaneous growth of both agriculture and industry, he said.

The Chief Minister assured the farmers engaged in castor cultivation and the industries involved in castor processing and production that the state government stands firmly by their side and reaffirmed its commitment to providing all necessary support. He stated that traditional agricultural crops like castor have undergone value addition while incorporating innovative approaches in line with changing times. Today, Gujarat plays a significant role in the global castor market.

Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, significant strides have been made in strengthening and expanding the castor sector. Bhupendra Patel highlighted that in 2003, castor cultivation in Gujarat covered only 2,900 hectares. However, owing to the structural and policy-driven initiatives introduced by Narendra Modi, this cultivation area has expanded to over 7,200 hectares by 2024, reflecting remarkable growth, the CM further added.

The Chief Minister stated that the use of castor has significantly increased across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, lubricants, and biodiesel, leading to a growing demand and the need for value addition. In global markets, the reliability and quality of Gujarat's castor oil hold great significance.

He further stated that the state government has prioritized enhancing production capacity through advanced technology and research, alongside promoting castor cultivation and exports. He emphasized that this conference is not just significant for the industry or agriculture sector but also represents a crucial step toward realizing the Prime Minister's vision of "Make in India, Grow in Gujarat." He expressed confidence that this conference would play a vital role in reinforcing Gujarat's identity as a global castor hub through collective deliberation and strategic initiatives.

The Chief Minister described this conference as an ideal platform for the holistic development of the castor industry, benefiting both farmers and businesses associated with the sector.

At the conference, Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput stated that India is the world's largest producer of castor. He highlighted that for the past 23 years at the national level and 18 years in Gujarat, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) has been consistently working to promote the castor industry.

As the world advances rapidly in the 21st century, and with Gujarat accounting for over 85% of India's castor production, this conference will facilitate continuous discussions to drive further progress in the sector.

The minister further emphasized that every such conference, through deliberations and exchange of ideas, inevitably yields positive outcomes. Furthermore, he stated that the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, launched in 2003 by the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has significantly contributed to the development of both the state and the nation through extensive industrial investments.

He highlighted that during the previous Vibrant Gujarat Summit, held under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth approximately Rs 45 lakh crore were signed.

Today, Gujarat continues to be a model of development for the country and stands as the leading state in generating employment opportunities. The minister emphasized that, under Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the implementation of over 20 progressive policies has driven Gujarat's development to unprecedented heights.

This conference will serve as a platform for collective discussions on increasing the number of farmers engaged in castor cultivation and addressing related challenges. Research aimed at improving the quality of agricultural produce, enhancing farmers' income, and ensuring fair prices for their crops will be integral to fulfilling the conference's objectives.

On this occasion, SEA Chairman Shailesh Balda stated that the conference would provide guidance to all industry stakeholders on the demand-supply chain of castor and various factors influencing it. He highlighted that the stability in the demand-supply chain has resulted in castor oil prices remaining steady over the past two years.

He further emphasized that, with the dedicated efforts of stakeholders, research institutions, agricultural universities, and the government, the future of the castor industry in India will become even more promising.

Delivering the welcome address, SEA Vice President Angshu Malik stated that India produces approximately 90 per cent of the world's castor seed demand and exports castor oil worth around Rs 15,000 crore. As a result, Gujarat has emerged as the leading producer of castor seed. He further mentioned that during the conference, awards would be presented to honor and encourage farmers and industries engaged in castor seed cultivation and exports.

At the conference organised by the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented the 'Shri Vitthalbhai J Udeshi' Castor Innovation Award. Additionally, awards were conferred for the highest export of castor oil and castor derivatives in 2024, as well as for the highest import of castor oil by international enterprises, the CMO statement added. (ANI)

