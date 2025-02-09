Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Bharat Vikas Parishad at Science City in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

On this occasion, he honoured the organization's workers for their outstanding contributions to social service, as per a release.

In his address, the Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the spirit of Rashtra Hit Pratham (Nation First) has grown stronger. The vision of building a Viksit Bharat through a progressive and service-driven society is taking shape today, a statement from the release stated.

He highlighted that India's global stature has risen under the Prime Minister's leadership, with the country now ranking as the fifth-largest economy in the world. He emphasized that governance can be rooted in service, cultural values, and a commitment to national development, ensuring the preservation of heritage while laying the foundation for a prosperous India.

Speaking on Bharat Vikas Parishad's contributions to nation-building, the Chief Minister noted that as India moved forward in Amrit Kaal, institutions like Bharat Vikas Parishad were supporting government initiatives and empowering all sections of society. Their dedication to social service and duty continues to uphold the values of national interest and collective progress.

Referring to the grand organization of Mahakumbh, he mentioned that millions of devotees from across the world take a holy dip, making it a symbol of unity, pride, and India's cultural legacy.

He affirmed that under the Prime Minister's vision, the mantra of Sauno Sath, Sauno Vikas (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Growth) is being effectively realized across various sectors.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that 2025 is a landmark year, commemorating the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the 100th birth anniversary of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the Amrut Utsav of the Constitution. He noted that the Prime Minister has envisioned celebrating this year as a tribute to the pride of India.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto, 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai', calling upon everyone to contribute towards the creation of a Swarnim Bharat and Viksit Bharat with a commitment to national interest and global harmony.

Bharat Vikas Parishad's National Vice President, Sunil Kheda, likened this assembly of dedicated workers to the Maha Kumbh, recognizing their invaluable contributions to societal and national development.

He also shared statistical insights into the organization's extensive efforts across various sectors for social upliftment. Shri Falgunbhai Vora, President of the Central Province of Bharat Vikas Parishad, delivered the welcome address.

Bharat Vikas Parishad brings together individuals from diverse professions, united in their mission of social service. Through various initiatives, the organization actively promotes moral, cultural, social, national, and spiritual development, fostering a stronger and more inclusive society.

The event saw the presence of Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, local MLAs, Gujarat's Bharat Vikas Parishad Founder and Trustee Surendra Patel, Chief Coordinator and Trustee (north region) Bharat Thakkar, AMC Standing Committee Chairman, representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, social leaders, Bharat Vikas Parishad workers, and their families. (ANI)

