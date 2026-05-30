India News | Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates Radiation Oncology Centre at Narayana Hospital in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the new Radiation Oncology Centre at Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad. Narayana Hospital has taken a significant step towards making cancer treatment more accessible and effective.

According to a press release, he visited the centre and obtained information about the services being provided by the hospital.

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As per the Chief Minister's office, "The centre is equipped with the Halcyon Radiation Therapy System, a treatment technology renowned for its exceptional speed and precision. This technology will provide high-precision, image-guided treatment while minimising side effects on the healthy tissues surrounding cancerous tumours."

With the inauguration of this new Radiation Oncology Centre, Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad, now offers all three key oncology services, namely Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, and Radiation Oncology, making integrated cancer care treatment possible.

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Moreover, people from Ahmedabad and the surrounding districts will now be able to access comprehensive cancer treatment conveniently at a single location.

The event was attended by Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, Devi Shetty; Facility Director Hemant Bhatnagar; Consultant Radiation Oncologist Tasneem Nalwala, along with distinguished doctors, invitees, and hospital staff members.

Earlier, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the hostel for boys and girls at Maa Umiya Dham campus, managed by Umiya Mataji Sansthan, Unjha, at Sola in Ahmedabad.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel graced the event.

On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes to the Patidar community for establishing modern educational facilities for 1,600 students (boys and girls) in this prime location of the city.

He remarked that the transformation brought about by the Patidar community within its society is truly remarkable, adding that the progress achieved by the Patidar community of Gujarat is unparalleled.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Union Home Minister further stated that following the victory in West Bengal, the BJP now governs nearly 80 per cent of the country's geographical area. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has firmly established that the future of the nation will be decided by its citizens, not by infiltrators. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)