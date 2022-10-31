Morbi (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took note of the Morbi bridge collapse mishap in Gujarat situation again and visited the city collector's office today after over 132 casualties were reported in the incident.

"By reaching the collector's office in Morbi early this morning, took stock of the current situation of all matters including search operation, relief-rescue operation, treatment of the injured and gave necessary instructions to the system," tweeted CM Patel.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the mishap had gone up to 132 on Monday morning. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP," Sanghavi said. Everyone worked all through the night. The Navy, NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force), Air Force and Army arrived at the spot quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night for search and rescue operations," Sanghavi said.

Teams including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade conducted a search operation throughout the night to rescue people who had fallen into the Macchu river after the bridge collapsed, as per officials.

After the incident, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harshbhai Sanghvi, Minister Brijeshbhai Merja, and Minister of State Shri Arvindbhai Raiyani reached the incident spot at midnight and personally observed the rescue operation and gave directions. (ANI)

