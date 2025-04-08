Narmada (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the Rampura Ghat in Nandod taluka of Narmada district on Tuesday morning on the occasion of the ongoing Panchkoshi holy circumambulation of Maa Narmada in the month of Chaitra and worshipped Narmada Maiya, as per a release.

The Chief Minister prayed to Maa Reva for the happiness, peace and prosperity of all the citizens of Gujarat and the country and for world welfare. He observed the natural beauty of Narmada Maiya here and had darshan of Narmada Maiya.

The Chief Minister inspected the facilities set up for the pilgrims by the Gujarat Holy Pilgrimage Development Board and the Narmada District Administration at Rampura Ghat.

He inspected the relief camp of the Health Department, the stalls of the sisters of the Sakhi Mandal, the CCTV control room placed on the circumambulation route, etc. and expressed satisfaction with the facilities set up.

The Chief Minister said that due to the incarnation of Mother Narmada and the foresight of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the water of Narmada had reached Kutch in Gujarat and the thirst of the citizens has been quenched, the water shortage has been removed and Gujarat had become green.

The CM reached Ranchhodraiji Temple from Rampura Ghat and felt blessed after having darshan. He also interacted with the pilgrims from various provinces who came from all over the country at the temple premises.

In his conversation with the pilgrims, the Chief Minister said that many devotees have been performing the Panchkoshi Parikrama of the holy Mother Narmada on foot for the last several years.

The Chief Minister asked the pilgrims about the facilities created by the Gujarat Holy Pilgrimage Development Board of the state government and the district administration for the pilgrims and obtained their views, suggestions and responses.

The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the government for the facilities provided by the state government.

The CM said that the state government had been moving forward with the mantra of "Your faith, our system" and added that it is the state government's intention to establish facilities for the devotees coming for the Panchkoshi Parikrama on a permanent basis.

Rishikesh Ojha, a pilgrim from Maharashtra, presented a Hindi book showing the importance of the Parikrama of Maa Narmada to the Chief Minister and appreciated the facilities provided for the pilgrims.

In this program of dialogue at Ranchhodraiji Temple, Narmada District Collector S.K. Modi presented a shawl and a statue of Maa Narmada to the Chief Minister.

Ramesh Merja, Secretary of Gujarat Holy Pilgrimage Development Board, presented Shriphal and Mataji's chundri to the Chief Minister.

During this entire visit of the Chief Minister, Narmada District Panchayat President Bhimsinh Tadvi, Bharuch MP Mansukhbhai Vasava, Chhota Udepur MP Jashubhai Rathwa, Nandod MLA Dr. Darshanaben Deshmukh, District Leader Nilkumar Rao, Chief Minister's OSD Atul Gor, District Development Officer Ankit Pannu, Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe, along with the District Administration's Implementation Officers and local leaders-parikramarthi participated in large numbers. (ANI)

