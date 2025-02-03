Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): The team of artists from Gujarat's winning tableau at the 76th Republic Day National Parade met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday and the CM congratulated them for securing third place in the State Cultural Performances, according to an official statement.

The Gujarat Tableau, titled "From Anartpur to Ektanagar--A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development," created a hat trick by securing the highest number of votes in the Popular Choice category," read the statement from the CMO.

The statement mentioned that the Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, along with K L Bachani, the Director of Information, Arvind Patel, the Additional Director of Information, Jigar Khunt, the Deputy Director of Information, and other officials from the Information Department, were present on the occasion.

Among 31 tableaux displayed from various states and government departments at the 76th Republic Day Parade, Gujarat's tableau, presented by the Information Department, showcased the state's remarkable journey of modern development, rooted in the vision of the Prime Minister, while also paying tribute to its rich and enduring heritage.

Earlier in the week, "The Chief Minister reaffirmed his belief that Gujarat is successfully embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' through public participation and will continue leading in the years to come."

Citizens were given the opportunity to vote online for their preferred tableaux in the 'Popular Choice' category during the parade.

"Since its debut in the 74th Republic Day National Parade in 2023, Gujarat has set a new standard, leading the Popular Choice category. The first of these was the tableau "Clean Green Energy-rich Gujarat," read the statement.

Last year, Gujarat's tableau titled 'Dhordo, World's Best Tourism Village-UNWTO' secured the second place in the Jury's Choice for Excellence of Tableaus. (ANI)

