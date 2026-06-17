India News | Gujarat CM Flags off 51 Two-wheeler Mobile Health Units for Tribal Areas

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched 51 Two-Wheeler Mobile Health Units for the first time in the State to make healthcare services more accessible and faster for people living in the tribal regions, the release said.

In the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Minister of State for Health Department Praful Pansheriya, the Chief Minister flagged off 51 Two-Wheeler Mobile Health Units and 9 new Mobile Health Van Units from Gandhinagar, dispatching them to 14 districts to provide healthcare services.

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According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the holistic healthcare approach adopted across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the State Health and Family Welfare Department has undertaken this important initiative to provide quality healthcare services at the doorstep of citizens residing in tribal and remote areas.

The primary objective of the 51 Two-Wheeler Mobile Health Units and 9 new Mobile Health Units is to ensure timely and easy access to primary healthcare services for citizens living in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

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These 51 Two-Wheeler Mobile Health Units have been specially designed to deliver healthcare services in remote and inaccessible regions of the State where four-wheeler vehicles cannot reach during emergencies or times of need. These units will be equipped with medical boxes containing essential medicines and primary medical equipment.

In addition, these Mobile Health Units are equipped with essential medical instruments and devices, including digital BP machines, stethoscopes, glucometers, clinical thermometers, haemoglobin meters, knee hammers, needle cutters, instrument trays, and torches. Preventive healthcare services provided through these units have also been integrated with digital data entry systems and the CM Dashboard.

The new services are expected to provide multiple healthcare benefits to tribal communities. Regular health check-ups for pregnant women, newborns, and children will be conducted, while guidance and necessary treatment will help reduce maternal and child mortality rates and improve overall maternal and child health.

This new initiative will also facilitate timely diagnosis and treatment, along with rapid referral services for expert medical care. Primary screenings for blood pressure, haemoglobin, blood sugar, malaria, and urine-related conditions will be conducted at the village level itself. Early detection of diseases and timely treatment will become possible. Furthermore, patients requiring specialised or advanced treatment will be referred promptly to the nearest government healthcare institution, ensuring easier access to appropriate medical care.

Special guidance on anaemia, nutrition, adolescent health, and family welfare will also be provided under this service to ensure focused care for adolescent girls and women. This will make a significant contribution towards building a healthier society.

As part of health awareness efforts, information and awareness regarding HIV/AIDS, tobacco-related diseases, communicable and non-communicable diseases, as well as government healthcare schemes, will be disseminated among the public.

Through these units, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities related to healthcare schemes in remote areas, prescribed reporting by medical officers, and GPS-based monitoring at the taluka, district, and state levels can be carried out effectively from the local level itself.

With the launch of these 51 Two-Wheeler Mobile Health Units and 9 new Mobile Health Units, citizens living in tribal and remote areas will receive quality, accessible, and timely healthcare services at their doorstep, thereby advancing the Prime Minister's vision of "Healthcare for All."

This initiative of the Gujarat Government, undertaken under the guidance of the Chief Minister, will bring positive changes to the quality of life of rural and tribal communities. It will further strengthen the Prime Minister's vision of "Last Mile Service Delivery" and prove to be a significant step towards health and well-being.

The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Rajeev Topno, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Health Commissioner Ratankanwar Charan Gadhvi, Additional Director Neelam Patel, and senior officers of the Health Department. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)