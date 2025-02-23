Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 30th mass wedding ceremony of the Chavda-Dabhi-Rathod Rajput community in Narola, Kadi Taluka, Mehsana district. Community leaders welcomed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a floral garland, a turban, a sword, and a memento.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "The progress of society drives the development of the state, and a developed state contributes to the nation's growth. Gujarat is moving forward with this vision."

While blessing the newlyweds, the CM stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has focused on inclusive, all-around development, ensuring progress for every section of society. He noted that the Prime Minister has emphasised the power of society in driving national growth, with the belief that societal development strengthens the state and that a developed state contributes to the nation's progress.

The Chief Minister further added that this day is an occasion to celebrate the unity and strength of the Rajput community. When an occasion becomes a collective celebration it strengthens the bonds of society. Mass weddings have become an essential part of modern society.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his belief that the community's strength would play a pivotal role in shaping Viksit Gujarat and eventually contribute to the nation's overall progress.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the leaders and volunteers involved in organising this mass wedding. He also participated in a photo session with the newlyweds, making the occasion even more memorable for them.

Additionally, in the presence of the Chief Minister, all attendees took a collective pledge to support the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative and contribute to society's upliftment.

The event was attended by prominent leaders and local people, including Rakhiyal MLA Dineshsinhji Kushwah, community leader Jayrajsinh Parmar, Balvantsinh Dabhi, Bhagaji Thakor, Kirpalsinhji Chavda, former MLA Kanusinh Dabhi, community leader Ashwinsinh Chavda, Dilipsinh Dabhi, Bhupendrasinh Chavda, Hathisinh Dabhi, along with other community leaders and residents. (ANI)

