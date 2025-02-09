Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 27th mass wedding ceremony organised by the Samasta Adivasi Bhil Seva Samaj in Ahmedabad. As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he extended his blessings to the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

In a statement, CM Patel praised the Adivasi Bhil Samaj for upholding the tradition of organising mass weddings for the past 26 years and acknowledged the community's ability to adapt to changing times. Highlighting the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Bhil community, the CM mentioned that 600 years ago, Ahmedabad was known as the city of Asha Bhil.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Car Accident: 3 Cops Injured as PDP President’s Escort Vehicle Skids off Road in Kashmir’s Baramulla.

He also emphasised the deep-rooted ties of the Adivasi Bhil Samaj, spanning from Ambaji to Umargam, with the ancient epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata. Citing the examples of Shabri and Eklavya, he recognised the Bhil community's significant presence in mythology.

The CM also recalled Maharana Pratap's profound admiration for the patriotism and courage of the Bhil community. Speaking about Bhagwan Birsa Munda, he stated that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is celebrating Birsa Munda ji's 150th birth anniversary this year. He reiterated that the prime minister's vision has ensured inclusive development, reaching even the most marginalised sections of society. The state government remains committed to fostering growth and standing in solidarity with every community, as per the statement.

Also Read | Air India Cabin Crew Members Put in Detainee Cell at Zurich Airport Over Missing Travel Documents.

M.D. Modia, a member of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and a retired IAS officer, delivered the welcome address and extended his greetings to all present. The event saw the participation of Ahmedabad West MP Dinesh Makvana, MLAs Harshad Patel, Darshana Vaghela, and Payal Kukrani, former minister Pradip Parmar, Samasta Adivasi Bhil Seva Samaj President K.M. Rana, along with community leaders, activists, and a large gathering of attendees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)