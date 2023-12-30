Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled for next month, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024 on Saturday at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

After the inauguration, the distinguished guests present including Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel saw various attractions of the flower exhibition.

On this inaugural occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, former Auda President Mr. Surendra Patel, city MLA, Deputy Mayor Mr. Jatinbhai Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Mr. Devang Dani, Mun. Commissioner Shri M. Thennarsan, Municipal Corporation officials were also present.

Among the main attractions of the 'Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024', an attractive entrance has been built with a replica of the arch of Vadnagar.

Besides, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity Replica, New Parliament House Replica, Modhera Sun Temple Replica, Chandrayaan-3 Replica, Seven Horses and Olympics Replicas are among the main attractions.

Apart from this, this time more than 15 lakh flowers and plants of different types have been planted in the 'Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024' which will be another attraction for the city residents. Many indigenous and foreign flowers and plants like petunia, gazania, begonia, torania, marigold, lilium, orchid, dahlia, amaranth lily, cactus plant, gerbera have also been planted.

The exhibition showcases various flowers like dianthuses, chrysanthemums, vincas, gazanias, begonias, anthuriums, asters, impatiens, marigolds, calendulas and many more.

This year's flower sculptures will dominate the exhibition. Apart from historic symbols they will also include cartoon characters. The Flower Show 2024 will include a 400-meter-long flower structure made of 7 lakh saplings.

Several Nurseries have also set up stalls at the flower show with seeds and plants for sale. Besides this gardening equipment, pots and pesticides are also on sale. (ANI)

