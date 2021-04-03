Navsari, Apr 3 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday inaugurated a cancer hospital in Navsari in the southern part of the state.

The Nirali Cancer Hospital has been founded by Larsen and Toubro group chairman AM Naik in his personal capacity and will provide comprehensive and affordable treatment, a release said.

Rupani praised Naik and said the new facility would give a boost to health care in Navsari and surrounding areas.

"We have a dream to make Gujarat the best in the world in health care. In our new health policy, we have given incentives for establishing hospitals in remote areas," the CM said.

