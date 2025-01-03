Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 'Property Show GUJCON' organized by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) in Ahmedabad on Friday, an official release stated.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stressed that the concept of affordable housing needs to be revised.

He further said that the government is ready to discuss how small houses 1BHK and 2BHK can be built in more numbers and what facilities developers need for that.

CM Patel advocated to the developer's group that the benefit of all the reliefs including 'jantri' connection and concession in FSI should reach the end man i.e. the house buyer, the release stated.

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affordable houses in the number of crores have been built in the country. The Chief Minister appealed to builders and developers to join hands with the government and to get more and more affordable houses for common people.

He added that the state government is open to providing all possible incentives and relief to builders and developers in the construction of affordable housing.

Prime Minister Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at that time, had requested the builders to support the distribution of nutrition kits in order to achieve the goal of a free India, CM Patel said.

He also lauded CREDAI's efforts to increase green cover, construction of green buildings and school renovation projects.

The Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, during his address, said that under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the government is giving growth and momentum to the real estate sector of the state by adopting a policy to protect the interests of all the administrative system, developers and house buyers.

Sanghavi said that Ahmedabad is becoming a mega international city. There will be a constant need for major projects and construction work while various investments are coming in.

The Minister also appreciated CREDAI's socially useful works and grand organization of the Expo.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched CREDAI's CSR initiative. An MOU was also signed between CEPT University and CREDAI to start a course for plumbers and electricians in the presence of the CM, the release added.

President of CREDAI Dhruv Patel expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and said that the Chief Minister has doubled the incentives for the construction of green buildings, which has encouraged the construction of green buildings in the state.

Ahmedabad and Mayor Pratibha Behin Jain, Chairman of Standing Committee Dewang Dani, officials of CREDAI and leaders of the real estate sector, entrepreneurs were present on this occasion. (ANI)

