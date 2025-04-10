Gandhinagar (Gujarat) April 10 (ANI): Marking the observance of World Homoeopathy Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a two-day homoeopathy conference in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel stressed the importance of a strong primary and preventive healthcare system in ensuring long-term health outcomes.

Also Read | Gwalior: Upset Over Daughter's Elopement With Neighbour and Subsequent Marriage, Man Shoots Himself Dead in Madhya Pradesh.

He said, "Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a holistic healthcare environment has been established in the country, resulting in increased importance and growing interest in traditional medicine."

On this occasion, the CM paid tribute to Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy who devoted his life to serving humanity, according to the press release. The Chief Minister said that this conference, centred on the theme of Adhyayan, Adhyapan, and Anusandhan (Learning, Teaching & Research) will play a significant role in broadening the scope of homoeopathy.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind, Successfully Extradited to India From US; NIA Releases His First Picture in Custody.

CM added, "Traditional healing systems, including homoeopathy, which follows a sustainable healthcare approach, had never received such importance in the past."

According to the press release, he said, "For the first time in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established a separate Ministry of AYUSH in 2014, giving due importance to education, research, and promotion in the fields of Ayurved, Unani, Naturopathy, and Homoeopathy."

CM stated, "Through the National AYUSH Mission, homoeopathy has been integrated into government hospitals and wellness centres across the country and under the guidance of PM Modi, amendments have been made to the Homoeopathy Central Council Act to ensure quality education in the field."

CM acknowledged the significant role of the Ministry of AYUSH in transforming the healthcare landscape of the country and stated that the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, inspired by PM Modi, stands as a new milestone in the advancement of traditional medical practices.

Highlighting Gujarat's focus on alternative medicine, CM noted that the state leads the country in education and research in this field, with 48 homoeopathy colleges, compared to other states. The CM conveyed the belief that the conference would serve as a valuable platform to advance the Prime Minister's vision of "Healthcare for All."

He urged collective efforts to achieve the health and wellness goals outlined in the Prime Minister's nine resolutions, which include water conservation, EK Ped Maa ke Naam, cleanliness, and adopting yog and sports as part of everyday life.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, attended the inaugural ceremony, underscoring the Centre's commitment to promoting traditional systems of medicine, including homoeopathy, under the AYUSH Ministry.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, extended his best wishes on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day. He mentioned that the day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy.

He stated that Gujarat is poised to make history by securing its place on the global map of medical science. Under the Ministry of AYUSH, and with the joint initiative of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), and the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Gujarat is proudly hosting the world's largest homoeopathy conference on April 10-11, 2025 -- which is a matter of great pride.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel extended his best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the 10th World Homoeopathy Day and said that homoeopathy has played a significant role in India's traditional AYUSH medical system.

He noted that, like allopathy, the importance of homoeopathy is steadily increasing in today's times. Homoeopathy focuses on treatment with empathy, considering the patient's daily routine and lifestyle.

He said that under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has taken several steps to promote treatment through this scientific approach. With the establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH, Prime Minister Modi has opened up new avenues for healthcare and treatment.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, noted that homoeopathy has been providing precise and effective treatment for over two centuries. While the founder of homoeopathy was from Germany, India now leads the way in advancing and contributing to this field. He also mentioned that several colleges across the country are actively involved in national-level research initiatives to promote innovation in homoeopathy.

In his welcome address Dr Subhash Kaushik, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), said that the joint conference being held on April 10 and 11, 2025, in collaboration with the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) and the National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), represents a major milestone in the advancement of homoeopathy.

While concluding the event, Dr Pinakin N Trivedi, Chairperson-in-Charge, of the National Commission for Homoeopathy, delivered a vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the Government of Gujarat for its support in organizing the conference.

CM Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries released seven books on homoeopathy, one souvenir, an e-portal related to homoeopathy, and a documentary. To commemorate World Homoeopathy Day, the dignitaries also paid floral tribute to Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)