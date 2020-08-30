Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on Saturday interacted with leading industrialists and corporate investors of India regarding the New Industrial Policy 2020 via video conference in Gandhinagar.

The webinar was organized by Industries and Mines department, Government of Gujarat in partnership with key industry bodies - Associated Chambers of Commerce (ASSOCHAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while releasing the policy booklet expressed his gratitude towards industry for their support and resilience demonstrated during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that Gujarat is at the forefront in embracing the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in true spirit and has become the first state to respond to this call to action by the release of the new Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020 that aims to create an enabling ecosystem driven by this vision.

He informed that the new Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020 is a progressive and bold step that aims to instill the idea of 'Minimum Government and Maximum Governance' with first of its kind initiatives in India.

Anil Mukim, State Chief Secretary highlighted that while Gujarat attracted big-ticket investments in the manufacturing and services sector, the Government has also focused on the development of the MSME sector.

M K Das, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and Industries and Mines Department laid-out the fine points of the new Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020.

He also highlighted that Gujarat for enhancing the ease of doing business introduced several measures such as exemption to new companies from all labour laws for a period of 1,000 days, the exemption to MSMEs from obtaining permissions for a period of three years and the Gujarat Single Window Portal.

As a testimony to the transparent and forward-looking policies, several key industries came forward to announce their investment plans in Gujarat. Major industrial projects worth to the tune of Rs 10,500-crore were announced by companies like Vedanta (Rs 4,500 crores - Metals), Kiri Industries (Rs 3000 crore - Specialty Chemicals), Welspun Group (Rs 2000 crore - Textiles), and UNO Minda Group (Rs 1,000 crore - Engineering).

The online session was attended by Indian industry leaders and investors, who praised the visionary and dynamic measures introduced in the new Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020. (ANI)

