Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 10 (ANI): The eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha was telecasted across schools in Ahmedabad and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the broadcast of this program from Crystal International Public School in Vastral, and also engaged in a meaningful interaction with students, teachers, and parents.

Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma graced the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister urged every student to read 'Exam Warrior', a book authored by PM Narendra Modi, at least once in their lifetime. He noted that the book provides valuable insights into tackling exam-related stress and instils confidence among students.

He further added that the eighth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program has set a new benchmark in India and abroad. The participation of millions of students, teachers, and parents reflects its success.

Chief Minister Patel said that PM Modi is a leader closely connected with every citizen. He further added that the Prime Minister's meticulous efforts on various national issues and subjects have brought immense pride to India on both the national and global stage.

Emphasizing the importance of education in the 21st century, the CM said that this era belongs to knowledge and science and beyond academic scores, acquiring education is crucial for every student.

CM Patel stated that every student should prepare a daily schedule. He advised to allocate time for sports, TV, and studying. He was confident that proper time management would prove to be highly beneficial for students throughout their lives.

The CM advised students not to correlate education with intelligence, observing that a lack of formal education does not imply a lack of intellect. Every student needs to seek and follow the guidance of their parents and teachers. Students aiming to build careers in fields such as medicine, engineering, or any other should give their absolute best. He emphasized that while outcomes may vary, the key lies in putting forth wholehearted effort.

Speaking about how to ease the stress and anxiety surrounding board exams, the Chief Minister said that no student should succumb to stress. Instead, they should focus on their hard work. He further added that students should develop the habit of waking up early in the morning to study.

CM stated that the youth will play a significant role in fulfilling PM Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat. He appealed to the students to actively contribute to the aim of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat.

On this occasion, Praful Pansheriya stated that PM Modi is paving a new path for the nation and the world. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams often experience stress and fear of success or failure. Through 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has effectively eased these concerns, helping students manage such challenges with greater confidence.

He noted that many renowned personalities initially faced failure before achieving success. Hence, students should not be discouraged by setbacks but should stay committed to their hard work without worrying about the results. He urged them to channel their abilities toward positive thinking. (ANI)

