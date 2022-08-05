Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday led the Har Ghar Tiranga march in Surat.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 31) called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 2 said that the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme is a message to the world that every citizen of India is united to take forward India's journey of development, prosperity, security and culture.

In Vadodra, tricolour could be found even in sweets. Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, a sweets shop owner in Vadodara has made sweets in tricolour for this occasion.

He was inspired by the administration to make sweets in the form of tricolour. At present, Tricolour Shrikhand will also be made along with Tiranga Malai Penda, and Tiranga Barfi.Naval Bhumiya, the shopkeeper said, "To give a look to the sweet, vanilla essence has been used for saffron colour for white colour and pistachio essence for green colour."

The countrypersons are seen witnessing a different craze as Independence Day is approaching and various forms of the tricolour can be seen dominating the markets in India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In Jammu, markets are filled with different varieties for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The markets are flooded with Tiranga kites, Tiranga T-Shirts, different sizes of Tirangas, Tiranga badges, Tiranga hand bands, and many other varieties which have depicted the Tiranga.

The shopkeepers said, "The market is filled with Tiranga items and people are coming in large numbers, mostly parents buying Tiranga items for their kids. This year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been going on and the people in Jammu are preparing for it."

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur as well, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people in the markets for August 15 amid the tricolour call by PM Modi at every home.

Various types of tricolour-related products have come into the markets and the sellers of the tricolour have brought many tempting products into the markets, especially to entice children. The euphoria of the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav festival is such that the tricolour has been in shortage in the market.

This time, along with the traditional flag of Khadi, flags made from silk cloth are available in the market. Tricolour bracelets for small children, hair bands, specs for children and many attractive varieties of decorations are available in the market and people are also buying these products heavily.

This year the tricolour is made available at Post Offices for the citizens to purchase directly in all regions of Kanpur.

"This is the first time that such facility is provided at Post Offices," R S Sharma, Assistant Director, Kanpur Post Office said.

In Kerala, there has been a huge demand for the national flag which has created a shortage in supply in Kerala after the government of India called on citizens and institutions to hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

Sulaiman Sayd, the owner of Thiruvananthapuram's oldest flag shop said that they have placed the orders one month in advance, but the government appealed to all houses and institutions to hoist the flag. Due to this, the stock is coming from other states, but there is a shortage. (ANI)

