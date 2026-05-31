India News | Gujarat CM Participates in 'Let Kids Play, Let Kids Bloom' Campaign in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): A mega toy collection drive was organised under "Let Kids Play, Let Kids Bloom" campaign in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Aarohi Twins Bungalow in Bopal-Ghuma, located in the Ghatlodia Assembly constituency.

According to a press release, the campaign, initiated under the inspiration of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, brings together different sections of society for a humanitarian cause. Encouraging children to share their toys with other children helps strengthen social values, humanity, and a sense of family and community.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that sports and toys play an important role in the overall development of children. This initiative encourages children from well-off families to donate toys that they do not need to underprivileged children.

He noted that the campaign is not merely an act of donation but also a meaningful effort to nurture values such as empathy, compassion, and sharing among future generations.

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As per the release, the Chief Minister appealed to citizens to participate enthusiastically in the campaign and contribute as many toys as possible, helping bring smiles to the faces of underprivileged children.

During the event, the Chief Minister also planted a tree, conveying a message of environmental conservation.

Prominent citizens, including Vinodbhai Patel and Darshanbhai Patel, along with a large number of citizens and party workers, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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