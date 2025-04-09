Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a vital decision in the wider interest of farmers cultivating cotton and other Kharif crops. To help farmers in the Narmada Command area plan their agricultural activities in advance and increase both cultivation and production, the Chief Minister has approved the early release of irrigation water from May 15, one month ahead of the regular schedule, a release said on Wednesday.

According to the release, irrigation water for the Kharif season is generally released after June 15 under Sardar Sarovar Yojana. Advancing the supply by 30 days will allow farmers to improve yield and strengthen their economic stability.

Reflecting a sensitive and proactive approach toward farmers' needs, the Chief Minister has ensured that irrigation water will be provided as required in the Narmada Command area from May 15 this year.

With the Chief Minister's farmer-friendly decision, farmers can now plan cotton and other Kharif crops in advance, begin pre-sowing activities earlier, and boost overall production. This timely move will directly benefit nearly 13 lakh farmers in the irrigated regions of Sardar Sarovar Yojana by ensuring the availability of irrigation water when it is most crucial. Early harvesting will help farmers secure better market prices, and increased yield will contribute to higher income, the release stated.

This proactive step once again reaffirms the state government's commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, to consistently support and empower the farmers of Gujarat.

On Tuesday, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Adi Shakti National Women's Archery Competition in Ambaji

Bhupendra Patel said that hosting such a dynamic event reflects the spirit of a new India emerging under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

According to a release, this national competition has been organised with the support of the state government's Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities and the Department of Tourism- both of which play a vital role in promoting sports and tourism in the state. (ANI)

