Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): A grand free mass wedding ceremony for 122 daughters was held in Amodra, Prantij, Sabarkantha district, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Prafulbhai Patel, the Administrator of Diu-Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep, said a statement from CMO.

Organized with the support of the Kshatriya Thakor community of the Sabarkantha-Aravalli districts, the event was organized by MP Shobhanaben Baraiya and former MLA Mahendra Sinh Baraiya,

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the newlywed couples, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised mass weddings as a remarkable initiative fostering social harmony. He emphasized that such ceremonies strengthen community bonds and, when celebrated with simplicity, serve as a source of inspiration for all.

By forgoing extravagant wedding expenditures in favor of cost-effective mass weddings accessible to middle--and lower-income families, this tradition has proven to be a meaningful and practical solution in an era of rising costs. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the government remains committed to inclusive development.

Events like the Sansad Samuh Lagan Utsav 2025 not only celebrate the joyous milestones of ordinary citizens but also embody the spirit of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas".

The Chief Minister highlighted mass weddings as a powerful symbol of unity and harmony, offering an affordable alternative to extravagant ceremonies. By promoting inclusivity and reducing social disparities, such initiatives set a meaningful precedent. The government has implemented the 'Saat Phera Samuh Lagan Yojana,' which has benefited many daughters across the state.

Administrator Prafulbhai Patel of Diu-Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep remarked that today's Sansad Samuh Lagan Utsav 2025 is an exemplary representation of social unity, sensitivity, and cooperation, serving as an inspiration for every community. He extended his heartfelt blessings to the newlywed couples embarking on their marital journey.

Event organizer MP Shobhana Ben Baraiya highlighted that this was the first-ever mass wedding ceremony at the venue. She wished the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and emphasized the importance of eradicating superstitions while promoting education. Urging people to benefit from government initiatives like Vahali Dikri Yojana and "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, she stressed the need for collective progress across all sections of society. (ANI)

