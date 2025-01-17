Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated GIFT International FinTech Institute and International Hub at Gandhinagar on Friday.

CM Bhupendra Patel said, "Yesterday, we celebrated National Startup Day. This event today is a good step in order to encourage startups and FinTech startups. Through the GIFT International FinTech Institute & International Hub that has been launched today, a new chapter on FinTech startups will begin in GIFT City. I am confident that this initiative will establish Gujarat as a global destination in the FinTech innovation sector."

"In the last decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country has experienced the fintech revolution. Fintech has become an integral part in the daily lives of people. This has increased the ease of living in the lives of common citizens of the country and many major social changes have been made possible. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, there are many examples of the fintech sector including UPI digital currency, which has given India a new identity in the world. With the Fintech revolution, financial activities in India are going to become completely digitised," he said.

CM Patel said that this one idea of the Prime Minister has shown to the whole world that if India makes an intention, it can do anything.

"With affordable data, robust banking services and unique innovation, India is emerging as a global leader in the fintech sector today. There was a time when people used to visit India, they used to consider our cultural diversity as our speciality. But today the whole world sees India's fintech diversity as a unique speciality. Under the leadership of PM Modi, there has been an investment of 31 billion dollars in the country's fintech sector in the last ten years and the same fintech starters have increased by five hundred percent," he said.

"GIFT City Campus is a great example of the Prime Minister's vision of making India a global fintech hub. The country's only international financial service centre and bullion exchange operating here are providing excellent performance today. Also, services like banking, insurance, asset management and capital market services are also performing successfully. This initiative of GIFT City will now realize the Prime Minister's vision of 'India Tomorrow' and add new results to the development journey of Gujarat. These initiatives will give new opportunities to thousands of young entrepreneurs," he added. (ANI)

