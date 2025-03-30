Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday participated in the Bihar Foundation Day and Holi Milan Festival organized by the Bihari Samaj Seva Trust in Ahmedabad, a release said.

Addressing the event, CM Patel said that the mantra of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realized through such ceremonies.

"There have been relations between Gujarat and Bihar since ancient times. It is a matter of pride that Sitamata, the daughter of Bihar, roamed in the Dandakaranya of Gujarat with Shri Ram during her exile," he added.

Speaking further about the relations between Gujarat and Bihar, the Chief Minister said that Gujarat and Bihar have been companions and witnesses of historical and political movements.

"Gandhiji conducted his first Satyagraha in Champaran of Bihar, while Somnath was renovated with the resolve of Sardar Saheb, and its inauguration was done by the first President of India, Rajendra Prasad, who is the son of Bihar. He added that like Bihar, there are Buddhist colonies in Vadnagar of Gujarat, and a Buddhist circuit is being developed in the state."

The Chief Minister added that the celebration of Bihar Foundation Day on the soil of Gujarat and the celebration of festivals like Holi and Chhath Puja with great pomp and show the cultural harmony prevailing in the state.

"After the steps taken under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, including the abrogation of Article 370, unity and integrity have become stronger in the country, and the slogan of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' has become loud," he added.

The Chief Minister respectfully recalled the contribution of the Bihari people in the development of Gujarat and said that it is hoped that all of you will make an important contribution for a developed Gujarat to realize the resolution given by the Prime Minister for a developed India.

The presence of Bhojpuri star and Delhi MP Shri Manoj Tiwari on this occasion increased the enthusiasm of the people. During the ceremony, Bhojpuri songs were performed by Bihari artists.

The ceremony was attended by Ahmedabad City Mayor Pratibha Jain, former Minister Gordhan Zadfiya, former Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, MLA Babusinh Jadhav, MLA Dinesh Kushwaha, National President of Bihari Samaj Seva Trust Updesh Giri, Vice President Shailesh Singh, National Spokesperson Sunil Tiwari, local corporators, prominent saints-mahants, leaders of various religious and social organizations and Bihari people living in Ahmedabad in large numbers, the release added. (ANI)

