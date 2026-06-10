India News | Gujarat CM Pens Heartfelt Letter to PM Modi on Completion of 12 Years, Hails Him as 'son of Gujarat'

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): In a significant gesture marking the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 consecutive years in office, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has written a detailed letter of appreciation, hailing the PM's leadership for transforming India and Gujarat.

The Chief Minister highlighted the global prestige India has earned and the "unprecedented" development witnessed under the PM's tenure.

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CM Bhupendra Patel noted that the Prime Minister's tenure has elevated the stature of Indians worldwide.

"Every Gujarati's chest swells with pride at the respect and awards you have received from countries around the globe," the CM wrote. He further added that under PM Modi's leadership, "India gave a fitting response to terrorism through surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor, which filled every citizen of the country with pride."

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Recalling the PM's first speech, the CM stated that the government's focus has remained steadfast on the marginalised.

"'Antyodaya' (uplifting the last person) became the goal of your government and 'Nagrik Devo Bhav' (the citizen is God) became the government's perspective," the letter read. He emphasised that the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" has now become a national resolution.

The Chief Minister pointed out the tangible shift in the country's mood, stating, "Seeing the unprecedented speed and scale of development, every person in the country today says, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (If Modi is there, it is possible)." He also credited the PM's visionary leadership for lifting 25 crore (250 million) people out of poverty, calling it a "historic achievement".

Expressing gratitude for the PM's special focus on his home state, the CM highlighted that Gujarat has benefited from his guidance for over 25 years.

"Gujarat has become the growth engine of the country and is stepping towards becoming the leader of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," Patel stated.

He specifically mentioned how the PM resolved the long-pending Narmada Project issues within just 17 days of taking office in 2014, creating a "history of water revolution" in the state.

Invoking ancient wisdom, the CM likened the Prime Minister's style of governance to that of a selfless ruler.

"A king's happiness always lies in the happiness of his subjects. Our scriptures also teach this value... you have considered your happiness in the happiness of the people of Gujarat and your sorrow in their sorrow," the CM wrote.

The letter also touched upon the 'Double Engine Government's' success in balancing modern infrastructure with cultural heritage through the mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development as well as Heritage). Looking ahead, the CM affirmed Gujarat's commitment to the future: "Gujarat is also fully committed to realising the goal of 'Viksit Gujarat' under your guidance" as the state approaches its 75th anniversary in 2035.

Concluding the letter, CM Bhupendra Patel extended his best wishes on behalf of all Gujaratis, stating that the Prime Minister's inspiration would remain a "guiding light" in fulfilling the dream of a "Vishwaguru" (World Leader) India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)