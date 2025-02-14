Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Bhoomi Poojan for SOUL's state-of-the-art campus in Gandhinagar. The ceremony was graced by Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SOUL; SOUL Board Members; Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Former Finance Secretary to the Government of India and Chairman of the SOUL Executive Committee; along with distinguished invitees and senior secretaries.

The SOUL campus, set to be developed over the next two years at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, will span 22 acres near Gujarat Biotechnology University on GIFT City Road.

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 1 lakh youth with no political background to enter politics, SOUL has been established to train and empower aspiring leaders. The institution aims to equip them with the knowledge and skills required to address systemic governance challenges and create new opportunities in public service.

Dedicated to leadership development in three key domains; political, social, and public policy; SOUL will be formally launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi on February 21. In its initial phase, the institution will offer specialized programs tailored for public service professionals.

Upon the completion of SOUL's state-of-the-art campus in Gandhinagar, formal programs will begin in March 2027, offering medium-term courses ranging from 1 to 3 months and long-term programs spanning 9 to 12 months. Until the campus becomes fully operational, short-term programs of one week and specialized seminars will be conducted.

SOUL will stand as a premier institution for leadership training, empowering aspiring candidates and youth with the knowledge and skills to contribute effectively to key public sectors, including health, education, rural development, and sanitation. It aims to cultivate visionary leadership dedicated to advancing public welfare.

Admission to SOUL will be strictly merit-based, selecting individuals with a profound commitment to public service through a letter of intent and a panel interview. The institution will bring together renowned experts from diverse fields, including industry, government, and global leadership, who will serve as faculty, ensuring an enriching and world-class learning experience.

To uphold a strong sense of dedication, a nominal fee will be charged to young candidates, while elected representatives and public service officials will receive training free of cost.

Founded by a distinguished group of professionals from the private sector, SOUL functions as an independent, non-partisan institution with no affiliations to government agencies or universities. It will focus on offering specialized, non-degree programs designed to develop transformative leadership and instil value-driven governance.

Beyond training, SOUL serves as a hub for research and expert guidance, providing policymakers and public leaders with in-depth insights from trained professionals. This knowledge-sharing platform will enhance their ability to drive impactful governance and foster effective social service leadership.

Notably, SOUL has already undertaken several impactful pre-launch programs. These initiatives include a two-day leadership workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Education to facilitate the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and a one-day brainstorming session for the staff of the Chief Minister's Office. Furthermore, SOUL organized a dedicated workshop to equip all elected MLAs with a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the state budget. (ANI)

