Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently advocated for the nutritional and agricultural benefits of coarse grains, commonly known as millet, emphasising their role in a healthy diet and sustainable farming. His efforts to promote millet cultivation and consumption led to the United Nations declaring 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets', according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement.

Gujarat is also encouraging the use and consumption of these nutritious grains. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the state will organise the "Millet Mahotsav and Prakrutik Farmer Market 2025" on February 8-9, 2025, according to the statement.

As per the statement, this two-day event aims to promote millet-based products and natural farming practices. The festival will take place across seven municipal corporations: Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot. The main event will be organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. On Saturday, at 12:15 PM, CM Patel will inaugurate the festival in Ahmedabad. The event will also be attended by Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel and Minister of State for Agriculture Bachubhai Khabad.

The event will bring together 1,000 millet and natural farming FPO farmers, renowned NGOs, and urban citizens at the state level, with an expected footfall of 25,000 to 30,000 visitors, as per the statement.

Similarly, at the district level, around 500 farmers and experts will participate, attracting 20,000 to 25,000 visitors per venue. The two-day festival, running from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, will serve as a dynamic platform for farmers, agricultural experts, businesses, and consumers to explore the potential of millets and natural farming.

According to the CMO statement, the Mahotsav will feature an exhibition of 125 state-level and 75 district-level stalls, showcasing a wide range of millet-based products, organic farming techniques, and natural agricultural produce. Additionally, 100 stalls at the state level and 60 at the district level will be dedicated to millet-based and organic products, with 25 and 15 live food stalls, respectively.

The festival will also host panel discussions by leading agricultural scientists on topics such as the importance of millet, value addition in millet crops, natural farming, organic certification, and canning of horticultural produce. Live demonstrations on millet-based cooking, natural farming techniques, and food processing will provide valuable insights to visitors.

To enhance public engagement, the event will include cultural programs from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, featuring live bands, mascots, and entertainment zones with attractions like henna art, a game zone, and puppet shows.

With the government's continued emphasis on sustainable agriculture, Millet Mahotsav 2025 aims to promote millets as a nutritious and climate-resilient alternative to conventional grains. As Gujarat continues to lead in agricultural innovation, this festival is expected to boost farmer incomes, raise consumer awareness, and drive India closer to achieving nutritional security through millets. (ANI)

