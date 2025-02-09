Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will interact with students at Crystal International Public School, Vastral, Ahmedabad, on Monday, as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program, said a statement from Gujarat CMO.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to motivate students to approach board exams with confidence and a stress-free mindset. The 8th edition of this nationwide initiative will be held on Monday, February 10, at 11 AM.and will be broadcast live in over 40,000 schools across Gujarat.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Tractor Accident: Four Women Chilli Farm Labourers Crushed to Death in Palnadu After Tractor Trolley They Travelling in Overturned.

In Gujarat, 61.49 lakh students from classes 6 to 12, including 14.30 lakh students from classes 10 and 12 (science and general streams), will receive valuable guidance from PM Narendra Modi.

CM will be present at Crystal International Public School in Ahmedabad to interact with students and provide valuable guidance. He will also watch the live broadcast of Pariksha Pe Charcha from the school premises, accompanied by Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya.

Also Read | Aero India 2025: Asia's Largest Air Show Set To Be Inaugurated in Bengaluru on February 10; Rajnath Singh Says 'This Is Platform Showcases Strength, Resilience, Self-Reliance of New India'.

This year Pariksha Pe Charcha will bring together distinguished personalities, including spiritual leader Sadhguru, eminent artists, and sports champions like Olympian Mary Kom and Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara, to motivate students.

In this live session, the Prime Minister will interact with students, teachers, and parents from across the country, providing insightful guidance. Additionally, 40,000 parents from different districts and towns of Gujarat have also registered to participate and gain valuable perspectives from the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)