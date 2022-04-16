Okha (Gujarat) [India], April 16 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of his troops along the maritime boundary with Pakistan in the Gujarat area, ICG officials said.

He also inaugurated ICG hoverport at Okha for berthing and maintenance of these vessels to provide faster turnaround for operation: ICG officials

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Update: At 44 Degrees Celsius, Chandrapur Records Highest Temperature.

"India Coast Guard DG VS Pathania, PTM, TM #DGICG reviewed the ops preparedness at #Gujarat and inaugurated #ICG hoverport at #Okha #Gujarat in presence of Regional Cdr #RHQ North-West & #MES officials for berthing and maintenance of #Hovercrafts," Indian Coast Guard tweeted from its official account. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)