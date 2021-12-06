New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Gujarat Congress leader and ex-Rajya Sabh MP Sagar Rayka joined the BJP on Monday, saying his former party is suffering from leadership crisis and has become disconnected from the masses.

Joining the BJP here in the presence of its general secretary Tarun Chugh, Rayka lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said he has become the party's member to support its work for national interest and development.

Also Read | Sarada Menon Dies: India's First Woman Psychiatrist Dies at 98.

The Congress has become disconnected from the masses, he said, noting that he was in the party for over 46 years.

Chugh lauded Rayka's work, especially among the young population, said the BJP will be strengthened by his induction.

Also Read | Nagaland Firing Incident: 'SIT Asked To Submit Report in One Month', Says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)