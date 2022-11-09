Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8 (ANI): Days ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat, veteran Congress Party leader and 11 times MLA Mohan Singh Rathwa, a prominent tribal leader joined Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) after quitting from the Congress.

The senior ex-Congress leader Mohan Singh Rathwa along with his sons Rajubhai Rathwa, Ranjit Bhai Rathwa and other party members joined BJP.

Rebel leader Mohan Singh Rathwa claims that the development works of the ruling party BJP, motivated him to take the step.

"Its my fortune that I got the opportunity to visit the office of BJP today. Despite working with the Congress Party for so many years, I have left the party due to several reasons. Today, I thank Dilipbhai Sanghani who felicitated me after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party," Rathwa said after joining BJP.

"In the coming days the government of Bharatiya Janata Party will be doing series of developments at a faster pace in the state and nation and my feelings and trust are connected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which compelled me to join Bharatiya Janata Party," Mohan Rathwa said.

Asked about his sons joining the BJP, Rathwa said that the new generation has made up its mind to serve the people by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, I have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today along with my two sons and supporters.

"I have no enmity with anyone, but I am impressed by the recent schemes implemented by the state and the central government for the upliftment of tribal areas," Rathwa said.

"Although Mohan Singh Rathwa will not contest the elections because of medical reasons," ANI learned.

Earlier the Congress Party got a similar jolt in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh as a total of 26 leaders of the Congress party quit and joined the ruling BJP on Monday with four days to go for the election.

The leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, incharge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion.

Notably, On November 3, the election commission of India announced the election dates for Gujarat.

Polling will take place on two dates in two phases on December 1 and December 5 respectively.In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 seats while the second phase will see voting for 93 seats. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

The state of Gujarat has seen a traditional face-off between the ruling BJP and its traditional rival Congress party. However, in the upcoming elections a new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is being keenly watched in the poll fray. (ANI)

