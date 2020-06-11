Ahmedabad, Jun 11 (PTI) The coronavirus count in Gujarat rose to 22,067 on Thursday with the addition of 513 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the toll increased to 1,385 with the death of 38 more patients, the state health department said.

A health department release said 366 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 15,109 in the state.

The state has 5,573 active COVID-19 cases, of which 61 patients are on ventilator, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 22,067, new cases 513, deaths 1,385, discharged 15,109, active cases 5,573, people tested so far 2,72,924.

