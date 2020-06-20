Ahmedabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Gujarat reported 539 new coronavirus patients on Saturday which took the tally of cases in the state to 26,737, the health department said.

With 20 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in Gujarat rose to 1,639, it said.

535 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals which took the number of discharged patients in the state to 18,702.

Ahmedabad reported 306 new coronavirus cases during the day. The district has reported 18,564 cases so far.

At the same time, 418 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the number of recovered patients in the district to 13,185.

Surat reported 103 new cases on Saturday, taking the district's total to 3,057.

Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi on Saturday visited Surat to take a stock of preparedness as the number of active cases in the district is rising.

Health infrastructure in Surat is being reviwed and and private hospitals are being contacted to prepare for the worst-case scenario in the district, she said.

In Vadodara, the total number of cases rose to 1,813 with43 new patients reported on Saturday.

Of the 25 of Gujarat's 33 districts that reported new cases during the day, Bharuch reported 12, Bhavnagar nine, Gandhinagar and Narmada eight each, Jamnagar seven and Mehsana four.

Ahmedabad alone reported 16 deaths, taking the district's total fatalities to 1,312. Other four deaths were reported from Surat, raising the toll in that district to 120.

There are 6,396 active cases in the state at present, 66 of them in critical condition.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 26,737, new cases 539, deaths 1,639, discharged 18,702, active cases 6,396 and people tested so far 3,19,414.

