Ahmedabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 539 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, taking the count to 26,737 and fatalities to 1,639, state Health department said.

With 535 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 18,702.

Also Read | Goa | 29 COVID-19 Cases Reported in State Today, Total Number of Cases Reach to 754: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

Gujarat now has 6,396 cases including 66 critical patients, it said.

A total of 3,19,414 samples have been tested so far in the state.

Also Read | Monsoon Forecast 2020: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall from June 22-23, Predicts IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)