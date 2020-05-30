India News | Gujarat COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1,000-mark, 412 New Cases

Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) Death toll due to coronavirus in Gujarat crossed the 1,000-mark and rose to 1,007 with 27 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state health department said.

The number of cornavirus cases in the state increased to 16,356 with 412 new patients being detected, it said.

621 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of discharged COVID-19 patients to 9,230.

The state has clocked a recovery rate of 56.4 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 47.4 per cent, the department said.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 16,356, new cases 412, deaths 1,007, discharged 9,230, active cases 6,119 and people tested so far 2,05,780.

