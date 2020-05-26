India News | Gujarat COVID-19 Tally Up by 361 to 14,829; 27 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) Gujarat has reported 361 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 27 deaths, taking the total case count to 14,829 and fatalities to 915, a Health official said on Tuesday.

A total of 503 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall tally of the recovered cases to 7,137.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,829, new cases 361, deaths 915, discharged 7,137, active cases 6,777 and people tested so far 1,89,313.

