India News | Gujarat Establishes Strategic Partnership Between Gujarat Knowledge Society and US-based Bentley Systems

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Gujarat government has established a strategic partnership between Gujarat Knowledge Society (GKS) and Bentley Systems, a global leader in American digital infrastructure software under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Higher and Technical Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State Trikambhai Chhanga. This step marks a historic initiative in the field of technical education in Gujarat.

A non-commercial MoU has been signed between Gujarat Knowledge Society (GKS), under the Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Gujarat, and Bentley Systems. The objective is to prepare engineering students for global industry practices and to make them employment-ready. As part of this partnership, Bentley experts will conduct a Faculty Development Program (FDP) for over 300 professors from the Civil Engineering departments of 16 Government Engineering Colleges and 31 Government Polytechnic Colleges. This initiative will directly benefit more than 14,800 students in Civil Engineering and allied disciplines, according to a release.

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During the training, students will receive hands-on training on advanced digital engineering tools such as MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenFlows, Synchro and Digital Twin. Their technical and practical skills will be further strengthened through project-based learning, hackathons and design competitions. Under the proposed MoU, more than 65 industry-standard Bentley software tools will be provided free of cost to students and faculty, strengthening the state's technical education ecosystem at a global level. In addition, the Bentley Learn Platform will offer self-learning and advanced digital education facilities, allowing students to learn at their own pace from home or campus. This initiative will move learning beyond theory, giving students practical exposure through real infrastructure projects and live case studies.

Students who successfully complete the training will receive a joint certificate from Gujarat Knowledge Society and Bentley Systems, offering them a globally recognised digital credential. The program will also include direct interaction with industry experts, guest lectures, internships and industrial visits to support overall student development. This initiative aligns with the vision of the Central Government's 'Skill India', 'Digital India' and the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). Under this academic collaboration, future engineers of the state will gain strong proficiency in next-generation technologies such as digital infrastructure, advanced transportation systems, smart water networks and digital twins, the release stated.

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A key feature of this partnership is that it brings significant qualitative improvement in technical education without any financial burden on the state government. This global collaboration will further strengthen the skills of Gujarat's students, making them more industry-ready and globally competitive. In the long run, it is expected to improve quality, transparency and efficiency in major infrastructure projects across the state, while positioning Gujarat as a global hub of skilled manpower, the release added.

Through this initiative, the Gujarat government aims to prepare young engineers to take on leadership roles in the digital era. (ANI)

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